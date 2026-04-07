Cornex unveils new 165 Ah sodium-ion prismatic cell for stationary energy storage

From ESS News

Chinese battery manufacturer Cornex New Energy has announced a range of sodium-ion battery cells, including new prismatic cells for stationary energy storage.

For the energy storage sector, Cornex announced that its product lineup now includes 165 Ah and 58 Ah models. The 165 Ah sodium-ion cell was highlighted for featuring a sodium iron pyrophosphate material in the cathode, with polyanion-type NFPP hard carbon used as the anode. The cell, given the name PN173-165A, has obtained key certifications, including GB Chinese national standard, UN38.3, UL, and IEC 62619.

Cornex is positioning it as “ideal for frequency regulation” with a very long cycle life – the company claims it achieves 1P energy efficiency of 94.5% and a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles. It weighs 4.5 kg and has dimensions 71.7 mm x 174.4 mm x 207.2 mm.

In response to a query, Cornex said the nominal gravimetric energy density is 102 Wh/kg (0.5P), and the nominal volumetric energy density 182 Wh/L (0.5P).

In comparison with Cornex’s own LFP cells, Cornex’s 314 Ah cell weighs 5.6 kg, or around 24% more weight for 90% more energy, giving some indication of where sodium-ion limitations may be found, considering the lower density.

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