Inpow unveils 587 Ah semi-solid-state storage cell

From ESS News

Inpow Battery and the National Advanced Energy Storage Innovation Center (NAESIC) have unveiled a 587 Ah semi-solid-state battery cell for energy storage at an event in Beijing on March 31. The partners described it as a large-format semi-solid-state storage cell at this capacity level.

The product forms part of Inpow Battery’s 587 Ah Boundless Series, which includes both liquid-electrolyte and solid-liquid hybrid variants. The company said the semi-solid-state version is designed to approach the safety performance of all-solid-state batteries while maintaining cost levels closer to conventional liquid-based systems.

The design incorporates what Inpow calls its “QK Matrix” architecture.

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