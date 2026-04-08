Inpow unveils 587 Ah semi-solid-state storage cell

Inpow Battery has launched a 587 Ah semi-solid-state storage cell with safety-focused design features, while outlining plans for a 6.5 GWh production line.

Image: ESS News

Share

From ESS News

Inpow Battery and the National Advanced Energy Storage Innovation Center (NAESIC) have unveiled a 587 Ah semi-solid-state battery cell for energy storage at an event in Beijing on March 31. The partners described it as a large-format semi-solid-state storage cell at this capacity level.

The product forms part of Inpow Battery’s 587 Ah Boundless Series, which includes both liquid-electrolyte and solid-liquid hybrid variants. The company said the semi-solid-state version is designed to approach the safety performance of all-solid-state batteries while maintaining cost levels closer to conventional liquid-based systems.

The design incorporates what Inpow calls its “QK Matrix” architecture.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Austrian manufacturer offers modular air-to-water propane heat pumps
07 April 2026 Lambda Wärmepumpen GmbH said its Eureka heat pump series uses a patented fluid mechanics system that reportedly improves heat transfer by four to six...