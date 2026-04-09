Anker Solix launches 7 kWh plug-in battery targeting rooftop solar retrofits

From ESS News

Chinese battery solutions maker Anker Solix has launched the Solarbank Max AC, a 7 kWh modular home battery system designed to retrofit existing rooftop solar installations, with a bidirectional 3.5 kW inverter and capacity expandable to 42 kWh.

The modular Solarbank Max AC battery system can now handle five additional LFP battery modules at 7 kWh each.

The product represents a step up in scale from Anker Solix’s existing Solarbank lineup in Europe, which has focused primarily on balcony solar systems.

The Solarbank 3 E2700 Pro, offers 2.688 kWh per unit and up to 16 kWh of total capacity, with an output of 800 W to 1,200 W. The Solarbank Multisystem, launched in August 2025, extended that further by allowing up to four Solarbank 3 Pro units to operate in parallel via a central Power Dock, reaching 64 kWh and 4.8 kW of AC output, as part of the Solarbank 3 ecosystem.

Now the Solarbank Max AC takes a different approach: a single, larger base unit aimed at households with existing rooftop PV that want battery storage without a full inverter replacement, and with plug-in functionality for DIYers.

Anker Solix says the system can be self-installed under certain conditions and in compliance with local regulations, which differ between European countries. Professional installation is generally required for full home storage operation and full output. In Germany, for example, regulations are increasingly changing to support plug-in operation including charging from the grid, with output limits up to 800 VA, meaning self-installation and self-registration are permitted only to a point.

The retrofit market the company is targeting is more at larger-scale full rooftop solar systems, and all up, the company claims the Solarbank Max AC as the world’s first 7 kWh all-in-one plug-in home storage system.

Specs

Image: ESS News

The 3.5 kW inverter handles both charging and discharging, and in a grid outage the system switches to off-grid operation in under 10 milliseconds, supplying up to 3.68 kW via an AC socket on the unit.

Peak output reaches 5,250 W for up to 10 seconds and 7,000 W for up to 1 second on the base unit, sufficient to handle the inrush currents of pumps and refrigerators. With one or more BP7000 expansion batteries added, those figures climb to 7,500 W (10s) and 10,000 W (1s). Depth of discharge is rated at 100%. Round-trip efficiency was not published at the time of launch.

Cycle life is rated at 10,000 cycles, which the company equates to approximately 15 years of daily use, and the system carries a 10-year warranty.

The main unit is IP66-rated with C5-M anti-corrosion certification, operates from -20C to 55C, and weighs 73 kg with dimensions of 670 mm × 356 mm × 325 mm. Floor-standing installation is standard; a pedestal mount is available separately. Each BP7000 expansion battery weighs 63 kg and adds 275 mm of height per unit. Communication is via WLAN and RS485.

The system is managed through the Anker app, which also supports Anker Intelligence, the company’s energy management software, for automatic charge-discharge optimisation when paired with a dynamic electricity tariff. A voice assistant called “Anka” is also integrated into the app, a new feature.

Image: ESS News

The company projects potential savings of up to €2,274 ($2,657) higher than comparable systems without nighttime storage, though the basis for that figure has not been detailed.

Price and availability

The Solarbank Max AC is available for pre-order from 9 April 2026 at a recommended retail price in Germany of €2,229 via the Anker Solix website. Expansion battery modules are priced at €1,799 each, bringing a fully expanded 42 kWh system to around €11,224 before any promotional pricing. Pricing depends on VAT in other European countries.

Anker noted a pre-sale campaign with promotional offers is also scheduled to start from 26 May 2026. I’m Germany, this includes a free Smart Meter Gen 2 and Anker Power Bank.