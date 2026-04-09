UK government approves record 800 MW solar plant over local opposition

Community funding associated with the project is expected to support local biodiversity.

Springwell Solar Farm has been granted planning approval by the UK government, meaning construction of the 800 MW project developed by Luminous Energy and EDF Power Solutions can now go ahead. The project would be the largest UK solar installation to date and is scheduled to connect to the grid in 2029.

The Springwell site will comprise an 800 MW PV plant with battery storage located on land near Navenby, England. Utility-scale capacity in the region is on track to ramp up significantly and Springwell is expected to connect to a new 400 kV Navenby substation being developed by National Grid Energy Transmission.

Approval for the largest UK solar plant was made through the UK government’s centralized planning scheme for large projects, meaning the planning decision was made by the Energy Secretary instead of local government.

Electricity generating projects in England with capacity greater than 100 MW are subject to the lengthy Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project assessment process conducted by the UK Planning Inspectorate. The civil service body is tasked with examining large-scale projects and providing a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Energy Security, who has the final say.

The Springwell application for a development consent order (DCO) was submitted in November 2024 and following an examination and consultation, the Planning Inspectorate made a positive recommendation on Jan. 8, 2026.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband issued a DCO to the site on April 8, despite some local opposition that included objections from local councils.

North Kesteven District Council raised objections to the development mainly based on on how the project would affect agricultural land rated “best and most versatile”. The council did welcome a GBP 2 million ($2.7 million) funding package associated with the development, to support skills, education and biodiversity in the local community.

Luminous Energy said Springwell Solar Farm will supports its mission “to accelerate decarbonization across the UK’s electricity supply.”

CEO Jolyon Orchard commented: “Since 2022, we have worked alongside stakeholders and the local community to listen to their feedback while designing a project that can make a real contribution to our country’s transition to clean energy.

“This is a significant milestone for us and our partners at EDF power solutions. Springwell Solar Farm is a great example of what the UK can do to produce homegrown, clean energy – something we are in urgent need of.”

EDF Power Solutions said the developers would now consider the full details of the DCO secured from the UK government before engaging with stakeholders and the community ahead of construction beginning.

Further north, Statkraft has announced a public consultation on a proposed 500 MW plant in East Yorkshire. The Mylen Leah Solar Farm would be located on land around a former airfield at Melbourne, and would connect to the nearby Thornton substation via underground cable.

The statutory consultation for Mylen Solar Farm runs from April 16 to May 2026 . Statkraft intents to submit its DCO application for Mylen Solar to the Planning Inspectorate before the end of 2026. Further information on the project is available from the developer’s website.