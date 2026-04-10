The Hydrogen Stream: BMW unveils tank for iX5 Hydrogen

BMW Group has introduced a 700 bar high-pressure hydrogen tank for its iX5 Hydrogen model, enabling a range of up to 750 km. The company said fuel cell vehicles could be built on the same production line as other drivetrain types, supporting manufacturing flexibility. The system uses multiple connected chambers controlled by a central valve and can store up to seven kilograms of hydrogen, with refueling completed in under five minutes.

ITM Power has secured GBP 40 million ($53.9 million) in investment from Great British Energy, alongside a GBP 46.5 million government grant in principle, to support a 1 GW expansion of its South Yorkshire facility. The UK government said the funding is intended to strengthen domestic electrolyzer manufacturing capacity and support industrial strategy objectives.

Hyundai Engineering & Construction (Hyundai E&C) is expanding into large-scale liquid hydrogen storage, after being selected by the Korea Agency for Infrastructure Technology Advancement (KAIA) for a national research and development project. Hyundai E&C said the South Korean government is contributing approximately KRW 29 billion ($19.6 million) to the project, which aims to develop storage tanks and loading systems, including future capacities of 4,000 m³ and 50,000 m³.

Gasunie subsidiary Hynetwork and Belgium’s Fluxys have signed a joint development agreement for a cross-border hydrogen connection between the Netherlands and Belgium. The companies said the project may repurpose existing natural gas pipelines and aim to complete the connection around 2030. The proposed link between Zeeland and Antwerp could serve as a bidirectional node connecting import and production sites with industrial demand centers.

CPH2 has signed a non-binding agreement with Siemens to explore scaling its membrane-free electrolyzer technology and accelerating development. The company has also entered into collaboration arrangements with Zero Carbon Consultants, Amman Renewable Energy Company, and Allround Agritech Solutions, and said its first 1 MW unit has left the factory for final factory acceptance testing.