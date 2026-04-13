St. Kitts and Nevis tenders major solar-storage project

The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) has kicked off a tender for the island’s first utility-scale solar-plus-storage project.

An update on the utility’s website says the Basseterre Valley project will encompass 50 MW of solar tied to 30.5 MW/30.5 MWh of battery energy storage. The valley is located towards the southeast of the island and sits east of the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis, Basseterre.

The tender opens with a request for proposals (RFP) stage, with SKELEC requesting that individuals and entities interested in receiving the RFP document register through their online portal. Locally-based contractors and investors are also invited to register. A deadline for submitting registrations has not been announced publicly.

SKELEC is the sole public utility responsible for electricity generation, transmission and distribution on the island of St. Kitts. It is owned by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis. The utility’s general manager, Clement Williams, commented that the Basseterre Valley project will strengthen the country’s energy security and reduce reliance on imported fuels.

According to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), St Kitts and Nevis had 5 MW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of last year, the same figure reported the year prior.