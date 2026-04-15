Vaillant launches space-saving residential heat pump

German heating specialist Vaillant has launched a compact air-to-water heat pump designed for flexible use in both new-build and retrofit applications.

“The new Arotherm Pro heat pump is precision-engineered to meet the demands of today’s specification market, delivering a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.93 for the 5 kW model,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It is not only an ideal solution for new-build developments due to its high flow temperatures of up to 70 C, but also well suited for modernizing existing housing stock.”

The system uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant and is available in three variants with outputs of 5 kW, 7 kW, and 11 kW.

The smallest unit measures 750 mm × 454 mm × 1,104 mm and weighs 84 kg, while the largest measures 1,103 mm × 454 mm × 1,169 mm and weighs 133 kg.

At an air temperature of -7 C and a water flow temperature of 35 C, the three models deliver heating capacities of 4.84 kW, 6.37 kW, and 11.12 kW, respectively. Corresponding electrical inputs are 1.70 kW, 2.39 kW, and 4.36 kW, resulting in COPs of 2.91, 2.66, and 2.55.

At an air temperature of 7 C and a water flow temperature of 35 C, the units provide heating capacities of 3.36 kW, 4.48 kW, and 7.53 kW, with power inputs of 0.68 kW, 0.92 kW, and 1.49 kW, achieving COP values of 4.93, 4.83, and 5.03.

Under higher-temperature conditions, at an air temperature of -7 C and water temperature of 55 C, the smallest model delivers a heating capacity of approximately 4.78 kW, which the manufacturer said demonstrates the system’s ability to operate at elevated flow temperatures.

Sound levels are reported in the range of 48 dB(A) to 60 dB(A).

The Arotherm Pro is designed as a monoblock outdoor unit, meaning no refrigerant handling is required on site. It comes with a standard 2-year warranty.

“The 11 kW model is available for preorder,” the company said. “Market availability begins June 1, 2026.”