The solar, energy storage, EV charging, and grid infrastructure sectors are still relatively young industries. Many of the companies operating in this space have been built with diversity and inclusion as part of their DNA, which creates a real opportunity to shape more balanced leadership and ways of working from the outset.

Of course, this is not the full picture. There are still large, traditional energy companies transitioning into renewables where gender diversity often exists more on paper than in reality, with boards that remain predominantly male. However, this is changing. Across the renewable energy sector, more companies are bringing women into board and executive roles. For women, this makes the industry a particularly attractive place to build a career: it is dynamic, fast-growing, and increasingly open to diverse leadership and perspectives.

In my own experience, one of the most important drivers of growth has been mentorship. Whether formal or informal, internal or external, the people you learn from shape how you evolve as a professional. I have been fortunate to work with managers who genuinely supported my development and encouraged me to challenge myself. Following leaders who push you, trust you, and demonstrate what excellence looks like makes a real difference.

While training programmes and coaching can also be valuable, I believe the greatest impact comes from having a strong manager who leads effectively on a daily basis. This is something I often emphasize: if you do not have the right manager or are not being sufficiently challenged, do not be afraid to make a change. Your environment matters.

As a senior leader, I approach inclusion from a perspective of fairness and performance. For me, building an inclusive culture means valuing people for their work, accountability, and commitment, rather than their gender or background. I do not believe in positive discrimination; I believe in creating equal opportunities and making merit-based decisions.

What I find particularly encouraging is how this approach naturally challenges stereotypes. For example, in our engineering team in France, we have more women than men, while in our accounting team, we have more men than women. This balance did not come from quotas but from a focus on skills, development, and performance. This is how inclusiveness becomes real and sustainable, and this is the way we work at Greensolver.

Over time, I have seen clear evidence that diverse teams perform better. Both through management training and direct experience, I have learned that performance improves when teams are built around complementary strengths. The goal should not be to make everyone the same, but to understand what each individual does best and allow them to build on those strengths.

I recall a project where we brought together a highly analytical profile, a strong operational executor, and a strategic, people-oriented leader. This combination enabled us to make faster decisions, manage risks more effectively, and maintain alignment during a particularly challenging phase. Diversity, in this sense, goes beyond gender, but mixed-gender teams often bring different perspectives that reinforce this balance and lead to stronger outcomes.

For organisations looking to retain and develop diverse talent, the priorities should be clear. People stay where they feel trusted, valued, and supported. This means providing fair opportunities, meaningful challenges, and equal access to development, visibility, and responsibility at all levels.

It also requires a culture where different perspectives are genuinely heard, not just represented. Understanding individual strengths and creating the right environment for people to grow is far more effective than relying on rigid diversity targets. When people feel that their contribution matters and that they are given the space to develop, engagement and performance naturally follow.

For young women entering the renewable energy sector today, my advice is simple. Start by understanding your strengths and building your career around them. Focus on developing what you do best, rather than trying to fit into a predefined model.

Finding the right manager or mentor is essential, someone who challenges you, trusts you, and supports your growth. Do not be afraid to ask for responsibility or visibility, and if you do not find the right environment to develop, be ready to move on.

The renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly, and with that growth comes opportunity. For those willing to learn, adapt, and take ownership of their development, it offers the possibility to build a strong and fulfilling career.

Carla Vico is CEO at Greensolver, a leading independent asset manager and technical advisor dedicated to renewable energy assets. With over 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, she has held senior roles across operations, asset management, and technical advisory, both in Spain, France and internationally. After several years in Iberdrola, in operations teams, she joined Greensolver in 2013. Since then, Carla has played a key role in the company’s growth from a small startup to a recognised independent service provider around Europe. Now she oversees the company as the CEO across multiple markets in Europe. She is passionate about building high‑performing teams, operational excellence, and driving a pragmatic, people‑centred energy transition.

Interested in joining Carla Vico and other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar+ Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.