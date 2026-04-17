Pur Energy launches all-in-one battery–based home backup power solution

From pv magazine India
IIT Hyderabad-incubated Pur Energy has launched the PuREPower 3.0 Lite, an all-in-one lithium battery–based power backup solution positioned as a cleaner, more compact alternative to conventional inverter and lead-acid battery systems for residential use.
The 3 kW system integrates an inverter, a 2 kWh lithium battery, and AI-enabled energy management into a single wall-mounted unit. It is designed to support typical household loads, including an air conditioner, a geyser, and other appliances.
The system can provide backup for up to four hours, depending on load conditions. It delivers pure sine wave output and is solar-compatible, enabling seamless integration with rooftop solar installations. This allows users to store excess solar energy generated during the day for use at night or during grid outages. The maximum PV array open-circuit voltage is 450 V DC.
The unit incorporates comprehensive protection mechanisms and supports remote monitoring via a mobile app. It is available in white, silver, gold, and orange finishes. Measuring 152 mm × 375 mm × 640 mm and weighing 30 kg, it operates within a temperature range of -10 C to 60 C.
The system comes with a five-year warranty, extendable up to 12 years.
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