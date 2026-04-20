A closer look at CATL’s new sodium-ion battery

From ESS News
CATL has unveiled a new sodium-ion battery for energy storage at ESIE 2026 in Beijing, expanding its sodium-ion lineup beyond passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and auxiliary power into utility-scale and commercial storage.
The company presented the product on April 1 under the theme “sodium and lithium dual stars creating full-scenario energy storage solutions.” According to a spokesman of the company, CATL positioned the new product as the world’s first platform-based sodium-ion battery designed specifically for energy storage. The battery is expected to enter commercial deployment within 2026.
The main design feature is platform compatibility with CATL’s existing 587 Ah lithium storage cell. The sodium-ion battery uses the same enclosure dimensions, which CATL says will allow a high degree of compatibility in system design, manufacturing lines, and supply chains, helping reduce switching costs for customers. The cell is described as a 300+ Ah large-format product with energy density of about 160 Wh/kg, system energy conversion efficiency of 97%, cycle life of more than 15,000 cycles at 80% capacity retention, and an operating temperature range of -40 C to 70 C.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.