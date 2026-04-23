Dutch buildings could host 36 GW of façade solar capacity

Building-applied photovoltaics (BAPV) on façades could unlock significant additional solar capacity in the Netherlands, according to a new study from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

The study emphasizes that, while façade PV is unlikely to compete with rooftop systems in the short term, solar façade should be conceived as a complementary solution, particularly in space-constrained or grid-limited countries like the Netherlands where permitting issues and grid congestion are on the rise.

The researchers identified a technical potential of 36 GW for PV façades in the country but warned that currently real-world deployment remains minimal, with less than 0.1% of installed PV systems currently located on façades.

Despite these limitations, the report identifies two main building archetypes where façade PV can still be a viable option.

The first includes buildings with unsuitable or fully utilized roofs. In this category, structures such as distribution centers or large commercial halls, where rooftop space is limited or already occupied, may benefit from vertical PV installations, particularly when their electricity demand peaks in the morning or evening, aligning better with façade generation profiles.

The second archetype covers buildings where architectural or visibility considerations play a key role. In these cases, façade PV is often less about maximizing energy yield and more about design integration, branding, or corporate sustainability goals. Examples include government buildings and premium office developments, where visible solar installations can serve as a statement of environmental commitment while contributing to on-site generation.

Rypical designs of existing solar façades in the Netherlands include “blue” PV panels that are widely used in residential applications and coloured PV panels designed for architectural integration and aesthetic flexibility, offering a range of colours and even printed layouts.

Moreover, there are the so-called PV panels in cassette systems, which differ mainly in their mounting approach rather than appearance. These systems, such as those developed by Ducth company ZigZagSolar, allow panels to be installed at an angled position rather than flush to the façade, improving energy yield and enabling combinations of coloured and conventional modules.

The reports highlights that cassette systems also better align production with demand patterns, generating relatively more electricity in morning and evening hours. Overall, they can achieve up to 50% higher yields compared to flat vertical façades, although actual performance depends on design choices such as angle, materials, and colour integration.

The report identifies several key barriers to the wider adoption of façade PV, including higher installation and maintenance costs compared to rooftop systems, driven by technical complexity and limited accessibility. Regulatory challenges also hinder deployment, as façade projects often require permits and are subject to unclear aesthetic and municipal design rules. In addition, limited awareness of available subsidies such as the SDE++ scheme slows market uptake.

To address these issues, the study recommends a targeted approach that prioritizes rooftop PV while selectively applying façade systems, supported by more demonstration projects on public buildings, improved cost and business case transparency, simplified permitting, and better communication of financial incentives. Municipalities and national authorities are encouraged to lead by example through façade PV deployment on public real estate.