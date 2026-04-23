Fraunhofer ISE develops colored film tech for patterned solar modules

Researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed a technique for applying colored films with transparent cutouts to solar modules, enabling complex visual patterns while retaining approximately 95% of the power output of an uncoated module.

The ShadeCut technology uses laser or CAD-controlled processes to cut patterns into films carrying MorphoColor coating – a structural color system developed at Fraunhofer ISE that produces color through low-loss optical interference rather than pigmentation, inspired by the microstructure of Morpho butterfly wings. The coating is applied to the back of the module's cover glass via vacuum process, or to flexible encapsulation film or backsheet.

“Through targeted structuring and cutouts on a color-producing film, we can integrate color effects and complex patterns directly into solar modules and facade elements,” said Marco Ernst, developer of ShadeCut and a researcher at Fraunhofer ISE. Additional film layers can be added to create further structural complexity or additional colors.

The technology is applicable to standard PV and solar thermal modules. Dr. Martin Heinrich, group leader for encapsulation and integration at Fraunhofer ISE, said the system is particularly suited to building-integrated PV applications including facades, roof-integrated modules, and railings, including on historic buildings.

“Modules with ShadeCut can look like masonry or roof tiles and blend in perfectly in terms of color,” he said.

Independent measurements confirm the 95% power retention figure. Fraunhofer ISE will present modules equipped with ShadeCut film patterns in June 2026 at The Smarter E/Intersolar 2026, booth A1.440.

In February, Fraunhofer ISE announced efficiency records for III-V tandem modules, including a 34.2% efficiency III-V germanium PV module. In January, the institute said solar module efficiency could exceed 35% by 2050 through tandem PV structures.