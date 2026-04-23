Tesla launches three-phase Powerwall 3P

Tesla is expanding its offering in the residential energy storage market with a new three-phase system. The Powerwall 3P system is now available and integrates a battery, hybrid inverter, and home energy management system in a single unit.

The new product has a storage capacity of 13.4 kWh and delivers up to 15.4 kW of AC power, with peak output reaching 21 kW for one second. This makes it suitable for more demanding household applications, such as heat pumps or EV charging, the company said.

Four MPPT trackers are integrated for connecting photovoltaic systems, enabling flexible system design for complex roof layouts. The connected PV array can reach a maximum capacity of 20.3 kW. Input voltage ranges from 60 V to 1,000 V, with a maximum input current of 16 A per MPPT and a short-circuit current of 21 A.

Battery capacity can be expanded with additional units. According to the manufacturer, up to four systems can be combined to provide 61.6 kW of output and 94.5 kWh of storage, making the solution suitable for small commercial applications.

The enclosure is rated IP67 for outdoor installation. A die-cast aluminum housing also functions as a heat sink, and integrated cell heaters enable operation in low-temperature environments.

A home energy management system is included and does not require a subscription. The system uses local processing, with optimization functions running on the device rather than in the cloud. According to the manufacturer, it incorporates electricity price signals, weather data for PV yield forecasting, and user consumption patterns to optimize self-consumption. Artificial intelligence is also used in this process, with access to external data sources for weather and pricing.

The system is designed to maintain operation during power outages, even without an internet connection. It provides full three-phase backup power and can compensate for unbalanced loads in backup mode.

It supports integration of additional loads, including heat pumps via SG-Ready interfaces. Compatibility with Tesla’s wallbox is planned.

Installation is limited to certified partners. The system is delivered pre-assembled and pre-wired. The 138 kg unit is wall-mounted, and Tesla offers a dedicated transport dolly as an installation aid, which must be purchased separately.