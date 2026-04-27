Premier Energies unveils 600-630 W all-black TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine India

Premier Energies Ltd has launched the NeoBlack Series, an all-black G12R bifacial glass-glass solar module designed for residential and premium commercial rooftop applications.

The module integrates tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology with a uniform black aesthetic aimed at enhancing visual appeal while reducing glare in rooftop installations.

The DCR-compliant module is offered in output classes ranging from 600 W to 630 W, with efficiencies between 22.21% and 23.32%, respectively. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.29%/C and is built with 132 half-cut n-type cells based on the G12R rectangular wafer format with size of 210 mm × 182.3 mm.

The module measures 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 35 mm and weighs 33.5 kg. It reportedly delivers bifaciality of up to 85%.

According to the company, the product uses in-house cell architecture and an optimized module design to improve light absorption, anti-PID performance, and durability, ensuring stable operation under low and diffuse light conditions.

The NeoBlack Series is backed by a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

“With India’s first all-black DCR module, we are addressing a key consumer need—combining design and efficiency through innovation without compromise,” said Srini Adapa, Chief Growth Officer at Premier Energies.

“Our integrated cell and module manufacturing setup ensures consistency, durability, and high efficiency, making the NeoBlack Series a strong addition to our portfolio,” added the company's Chief Production Officer, Chandra Mauli Kumar.