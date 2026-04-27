Record solar, wind surge drives 3.3% drop in India’s fossil generation in 2025

From pv magazine India

India’s renewable power generation from solar, wind, hydro and bioenergy rose by a record 98 TWh (+24%) in 2025, driven by strong growth in solar and wind, according to Ember. The increase was twice the country’s electricity demand growth of 49 TWh, which was relatively low due to milder temperatures and slower industrial activity. As a result, India’s fossil power generation fell by 3.3%.

Solar and wind both set new records for year-on-year increases in 2025, rising by 53 TWh (+37%) and 22 TWh (+28%), respectively. Distributed solar, including rooftop PV installations, added an estimated 22 TWh in 2025.

India’s share of wind and solar in electricity generation (14%) remains below the global average (17%). However, the share increased by 3 percentage points in 2025, highlighting the growing role of clean energy in the country’s power system.

India at the forefront of solar growth

India recorded the world’s third-largest increase in solar generation in 2025, adding 53 TWh. The rise was driven by a record 38 GWac increase in capacity, surpassing the United States (35 GWac) for the first time. Solar growth alone was sufficient to meet the increase in India’s electricity demand in 2025.

Solar also overtook hydro to become India’s largest source of clean electricity, with its share reaching 9.4% in 2025. Solar output has doubled since 2022, rising from 96 TWh to 196 TWh in 2025, reinforcing India’s position as the world’s third-largest solar generator, with nearly double the generation of fourth-placed Japan (101 TWh).

“Solar power is the dominant driver of change in India’s power system,” said Aditya Lolla, managing director at Ember. “Along with battery storage, solar is enabling the rapid scale-up of round-the-clock clean power, strengthening India’s energy security and reducing exposure to global shocks.”

Ember’s seventh annual Global Electricity Review provides a comprehensive overview of the global power system in 2025, based on country-level data. It is published alongside an open dataset covering 91 countries, representing 93% of global electricity demand, as well as historical data for 215 countries.

“India’s power system is entering a new phase of its transition, driven by record additions in solar and wind capacity in 2025,” said Duttatreya Das, energy analyst for Asia at Ember. “Going forward, investments in grid infrastructure and flexibility resources will be critical. India is on the right track, with auction designs already evolving to include greater energy storage components. As these projects scale, they will enable more efficient use of low-cost clean power across the system.”