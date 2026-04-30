Anker Solix launches 7 kWh modular battery with 5 kWh bidirectional inverter

From ESS News

Chinese battery solutions maker Anker Solix has launched an all-in-one home energy storage solution for residential applications.

The all-in-one design integrates inverter, storage and wiring into a unified structure, including screwless terminals and an adjustable base. The manufacturer claims installation efficiency improvements of up to 80%, with commissioning possible in around five minutes.

Dubbed Anker Solix XE, the new product combines a 7 kWh usable capacity with up to 5,000 W AC output and up to 10 kW of solar input.

The system supports full discharge capability, enabling 100% depth of discharge, a specification increasingly seen in premium residential storage systems aimed at maximising usable energy per cycle, the company said.

Anker Solix also said the system architecture is designed to support both standard residential loads — such as lighting, entertainment systems and heating circulation — as well as higher-demand appliances, including heat pumps and electric vehicle charging. At the core of the XE system is a 314 Ah “professional-scale energy core” with a claimed lifecycle of up to 10,000 charge cycles.

Scalability is another central feature. The system can be expanded up to 126 kWh total capacity and 15 kW AC output in a multi-unit configuration. When paired with the Anker Solix Power Dock Pro, the system supports 10 ms UPS-level backup switching.

Energy optimization is handled via the Anker app, powered by Anker Intelligence. The system provides real-time monitoring of consumption and generation, alongside predictive optimisation based on weather forecasts and tariff data. If low solar generation is anticipated, the system can automatically charge from the grid during lower-cost periods in advance.

The system is also equipped with an AI assistant, Anka, which enables voice-based interaction for system control, energy queries and performance insights.