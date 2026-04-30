Singapore requires hydrogen-ready gas capacity in 2031 generation tender

The EMA, Singapore’s energy regulator, has issued a request for proposals from the private sector to build, own, and operate one combined cycle gas turbine generating unit of at least 600 MW by the end of 2031, with an option for up to two additional units by early 2032.

New units must demonstrate the ability to be at least 30% hydrogen-ready by volume and meet an emissions intensity limit of 0.355 metric tons of CO2-equivalent (CO2e) per MWh at 75% plant load factor at net electricity output.

The EMA has published a consultation on proposed emissions standards. Participants must also demonstrate their ability to finance the proposed generation business. No revenue support will be provided.

The EMA said it expects Singapore's system peak demand to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% to 4.8% through 2034, driven in part by energy-intensive sectors including semiconductors and data centers. Under the upper-bound demand forecast, the reserve margin is projected to fall below the EMA's required minimum of 27% from 2031 onward without new capacity.

Proposals for the 2031 unit are due by June 24, 2026. The EMA said will notify participants of outcomes by July 31.

Singapore added 504 MW of solar in 2025, bringing cumulative capacity to 2,093 MW. The country has since raised its 2030 solar target to 3 GW. The EMA's supply projections include a modeled contribution of approximately 600 MW from 3 GWp of solar, based on a 26% effective capacity figure applied in the authority's demand and supply planning.