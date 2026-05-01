US utility signs 4 GW solar, storage buildout deal

From pv magazine USA
Salt River Project announced a massive power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources to develop 3 GW of new solar and 1 GW of battery energy storage in Arizona.
The procurement serves as a component of the utility strategy to retire coal generation by 2032. This capacity is expected to provide electricity for 675,000 homes during peak production. The partnership includes several facilities across the state utilizing bifacial modules and tracking systems to capture energy in the Southwest environment.
The 1 GW of battery energy storage is intended to manage the evening period when solar production drops and residential demand increases.
By moving solar energy into later hours, Salt River Project intends to limit reliance on natural gas plants and maintain grid reliability during heat events. The utility expects these projects to produce tax revenue for local jurisdictions and create construction jobs over three years.
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Arizona reached over 11.4 GW of installed solar capacity by early 2026 with more than 9,700 people employed in the state sector. Solar currently accounts for approximately 16% of the electricity generated in the state. Arizona is projected to add 13.8 GW of capacity over the next five years.
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