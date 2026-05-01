Myanmar commissions two 40 MW solar plants in Mandalay region

Myanmar has switched on two 40 MW solar plants in Mandalay region as the country struggles to deal with deepening grid constraints and widespread power rationing.

Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy held opening ceremonies this week for the Thazi Solar Power Plant in Thazi Township, Meiktila District, constructed by Leader Power Co. Ltd., and the Thabyaywa Solar Power Plant in Meiktila Township, constructed by Hanzar Solar Energy Co. Ltd. Both plants have a capacity of 40 MW each.