Myanmar commissions two 40 MW solar plants in Mandalay region

Myanmar has switched on two 40 MW solar plants in Mandalay region as the country struggles to deal with deepening grid constraints and widespread power rationing.
Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy held opening ceremonies this week for the Thazi Solar Power Plant in Thazi Township, Meiktila District, constructed by Leader Power Co. Ltd., and the Thabyaywa Solar Power Plant in Meiktila Township, constructed by Hanzar Solar Energy Co. Ltd. Both plants have a capacity of 40 MW each.
Union Minister U Ko Ko Lwin said in an online statement that the two plants will generate approximately 202 million kWh per year and supply electricity to around 130,000 households. A 210 MW solar project currently under construction by Shwe Swan Inn Company Limited is expected to be completed soon, he added.
The minister acknowledged that ongoing power generation projects are facing delays and that some operating plants have suffered damage, reducing generation. Transmission losses, damage to major lines from natural disasters and other causes, and grid overloading have contributed to frequent outages. Consumers are currently receiving power through a rotating supply system, he said.
Myanmar launched a 1 GW solar tender in 2020, allocating projects across multiple developers, but construction progress has been slow amid political instability and grid constraints. The commissioning of the two 40 MW plants in Mandalay region marks one of the few recent additions to the country’s utility‑scale solar fleet, as developers continue to face delays, transmission bottlenecks, and widespread power rationing.
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