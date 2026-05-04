EU funding ban on high-risk inverters, including Chinese suppliers, extends to BESS

From ESS News
The European Commission has decided to restrict EU funding, including through the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund, for solar, wind, and energy storage projects using inverters from so-called high-risk countries, namely China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, citing cybersecurity risks.
Media reports have highlighted the limits on funding for photovoltaic solar projects; however, battery energy storage systems are now also confirmed to be included in the guidance.
Official publication of the new guidelines is awaited by the industry, though the process began on May 1 2026, having been communicated to financial institutions. For now, according to sources seen by ESS News, the Commission isn’t planning a public announcement or press release either.
Earlier reports, including by pv magazine, indicated timelines for the internal policy decisions, and according to documents seen by ESS News, those details have firmed further, and focus on inverters on all renewable energy applications.
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