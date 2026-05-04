Madagascar plans 46 solar projects totaling 932 MW 

Madagascan state-owned electric utility and water company Jirama and the country’s rural electrification development agency – ADER – have signed a total 46 memoranda of understanding for new solar projects in Madagascar.

The agreements encompass 46 public and private partners, with Jirama signing 39 of the deals and ADER the remaining seven. Madagascar’s Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons says Jirama’s awards span a total 55 prospective solar power plants with a planned total capacity of 526 MW. For ADER, the bids reach a combined 406.72 MW.

A statement from the ministry explains that the next steps for these projects involves converting the deals into firm contracts, allowing for the launch of construction work across several regions of the island.

The ministry adds that solar power projects are a step towards energy independence in Madagascar, as the country works to improve access to electricity and reduce dependency on imported fuels.

The Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database has identified 592.4 MW of operational solar in Madagascar to date, 126.5 MW of which was added in 2025.

Madagascar’s renewable energy mix is predominantly dominated by hydropower. The country’s new energy policy aims to increase the share of renewables in its electricity mix to 80-85% by 2030, from around an estimated 45% today.

Around 36% of the population is currently electrified, according to figures from the African Development Bank Group, falling to as low as 7% in rural areas. Madagascar is aiming to increase its electrification rate to 80% by the end of the decade.