SEG Solar to expand U.S. manufacturing with 4 GW solar module plant

From pv magazine USA

SEG Solar, a Houston-based manufacturer, has announced plans to establish a new 4 GW solar module production facility in its home city of Houston, Texas.

The expansion builds on the company’s existing 2 GW footprint and is expected to bring its total domestic production capacity to approximately 6 GW. Commercial operations at the site are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

The 46,4511 m2 facility represents an investment of more than $200 million and is projected to create 800 jobs. This move reflects the company’s strategy to increase domestic content and provide greater traceability for its partners.

Timothy Johnson, vice president of operations at SEG Solar, said the facility marks a milestone for the company and is designed with the flexibility to integrate next-generation technologies like heterojunction as the industry evolves.

The project contributes to a broader surge in regional manufacturing, as Texas solar module production is expected to surpass 15 GW in 2026. This growth is driven by a favorable regulatory environment and the state’s proximity to major logistics hubs.

SEG Solar said it has also been validated as a non-prohibited foreign entity for foreign entity of concern compliance (FEOC) purposes, which is a critical factor for developers seeking to qualify for federal tax credits.

In addition to its Texas expansion, the company is developing a 5 GW ingot and wafer facility in Indonesia. Construction on that site is slated for the second quarter of 2026. Once the project is finished, the company will have a vertically integrated supply chain encompassing ingots, wafers, and cells.

Founded in 2021, SEG Solar reported shipping over 7.5 GW of modules worldwide by the end of 2025.