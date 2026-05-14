German storage industry back on growth path, says BVES

After a significant decline in 2024, revenues for energy storage companies based in Germany grew substantially last year and are expected to rise further this year, according to market analysis from BVES. However, industry uncertainty continues to rise.

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From ESS News

Revenue for Germany’s energy storage industry rose sharply in 2025 after a downturn the previous year, according to analysis from the Bundesverband Energiespeicher Systeme e.V. (BVES), although the industry association said uncertainty across the sector is increasing.

Revenue in the energy storage industry increased 31% year on year to €15.2 billion ($17.8 billion) in 2025, nearly returning to 2023 levels, according to market analysis presented Friday by BVES.

The association expects further growth this year, with industry revenue projected at between €16 billion and €19 billion.

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