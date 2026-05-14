German storage industry back on growth path, says BVES

From ESS News
Revenue for Germany’s energy storage industry rose sharply in 2025 after a downturn the previous year, according to analysis from the Bundesverband Energiespeicher Systeme e.V. (BVES), although the industry association said uncertainty across the sector is increasing.
Revenue in the energy storage industry increased 31% year on year to €15.2 billion ($17.8 billion) in 2025, nearly returning to 2023 levels, according to market analysis presented Friday by BVES.
The association expects further growth this year, with industry revenue projected at between €16 billion and €19 billion.
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