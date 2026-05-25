Cuba raises renewable electricity export tariff 30-fold

From pv magazine LatAm

Cuba has raised the tariff paid for renewable electricity exported to the National Electric System (SEN), increasing compensation for some producers by as much as 30-fold under a new pricing framework.

Resolution 114/2026, issued by Cuba’s Ministry of Finance and Prices, establishes a single tariff of CUP 90/kWh for electricity supplied to the grid from residential and non-residential renewable energy systems. The measure applies to distributed generation assets including solar PV and wind installations.

Under the previous framework established by Resolution 238/2023, non-residential producers received CUP 3/kWh for renewable electricity exported to the grid, while residential users received CUP 6/kWh. The updated tariff raises payments 30-fold for non-residential producers and 15-fold for residential users.

The new resolution also exempts residential and non-residential producers from taxes on income generated through renewable electricity sales to the SEN. Cuba’s Ministry of Finance and Prices said the measure is intended to support the country’s energy diversification strategy and increase renewable generation amid continuing fuel supply constraints.

The policy allows households and businesses with distributed generation systems to sell surplus electricity that is not consumed onsite and inject it into the national grid. Most systems covered by the framework are expected to be solar installations.

The tariff revision comes as Cuba continues to face electricity shortages, fuel supply limitations, and recurring blackouts. At the same time, the country is pursuing a broader solar deployment strategy. A national program announced in March 2024 targets installation of up to 92 solar parks by 2028, with a combined capacity target of 2 GW.