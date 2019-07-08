Cuba inaugurates 10 MW solar project developed with Abu Dhabi loans

Abu Dhabi lent the cash for up to half the development costs on a 20-year basis.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has inaugurated a 10 MW solar project in Cuba which was part funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).

The project, which was officially opened on Friday, was identified for concessional loan funding by IRENA in 2015 and received $15 million from the ADFD at a 1-2% rate of interest for 20 years.

The Cuban project was developed under the second cycle of the ADFD/IRENA project facility, by which the emirati development fund will provide $350 million in lending in $50 million annual blocks up to 2021.

The $15 million loaned for the Cuban project, whose location was not specified in a press release announcing its inauguration, is the maximum available for individual renewables projects under the facility.

Funding can supply up to half the costs of the projects recommended by IRENA and the Cuban government will fund the remaining cost of developing the 10 MW scheme. IRENA did not specify what percentage of the project’s development costs were covered by the ADFD loan.

More than 120 MW of new renewable energy capacity worldwide is set to come online under the first four cycles of the lending facility with the Cuban project and another 10 MW facility, planned in Mauritius, the biggest solar schemes in the pipeline to date.