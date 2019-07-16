EIB, ICO finance Iberdrola’s 500 MW PV project with $285 million

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO), a Spanish a state-owned bank attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, have agreed to provide financial backing for one of Spain’s largest PV projects, the 500 MW (DC) Núñez de Balboa solar plant.

EIB said it will provide €145 million in funds for the project, while ICO is expected to grant another €140 million. “With this new agreement we are securing our investment in Núñez de Balboa and we continue to make progress towards the objective of tripling our wind and solar capacity in Spain by 2030,” said Iberdrola’s chairman, Ignacio Galán.

Iberdrola claims the project, which will cover a surface of approximately 1,000 hectares, is currently the largest PV project under construction in Europe.

The €290 million project is one of several big solar parks that the Spanish energy company is developing or building in the country, including a 590 MW solar plant in the municipal areas of Torrecillas de la Tiesa and Aldeacentenera near Cáceres in Extremadura, and a 800 MW facility it is planning near Cuenca, in the central-southern region of Castilla-La Mancha.

As for the Núñez de Balboa project, Iberdrola secured its most recent PPA with Spanish distribution group Uvesco S.A. (BM Supermercados) in November 2018. The first PPA for the Nuñez de Balboa facility was signed with Kutxabank in July, followed by another being secured with Spanish and Basque country-based telecoms company Euskatel, S.A. in mid-October.