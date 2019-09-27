Solaredge launches smart modules with integrated power optimizer in Europe

The inverter maker has launched its Smart Module with integrated inverter in Europe.

From pv magazine Germany.

Solaredge has launched its “Smart Modules”, with integrated power optimizers, in Europe. The monocrystalline PERC modules for rooftop PV will be available with power outputs of 300, 305 and 310 watts.

The combination of module and inverters, the company claims, enables quick and easy installation. The system can be easily integrated into the manufacturer’s monitoring platform as the serial numbers on the module can be scanned, Solaredge added.

The manufacturer said a Bloomberg-listed Tier 1 module manufacturer would be its supplier. pv magazine has asked for the identity of the module manufacturer and for module prices in Europe. According to the Solaredge website, its panel supply partners are JA Solar, Axitec, Axsun, Luxor, Kyoto Solar and DMEGC.

The Solaredge Smart Modules have a 12-year product warranty and 25-year performance guarantee covering all components.

In Europe, Solaredge said, installers can purchase a complete solution, simplifying logistics and optimizing the warranty process.

Other benefits of the Smart Module, the company said, include rapid asset amortization, design flexibility, aesthetics and module-level performance monitoring in real time. The modules are also equipped with “SafeDC” safety technology.