Solaria gets grid connection approval for 450 MW solar park in Spain

From pv magazine Spain.
Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S. A. has announced in a filing to the National Securities Market Commission it has secured grid connection approval for a 450 MW solar plant near the 400 kV Trillo substation in the province of Guadalajara.
Solaria is one of the companies operating as a single-node interlocutor at the substation, meaning it has the right to access a grid connection point there.
The project, the largest Solaria has developed to date, will account for 15% of the renewable energy pipeline the company hopes to deploy in the Iberian peninsula by the end of 2023.
Solaria president Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro said the Trillo Project will be one of the largest in Spain and Europe.
In June 2018, Solaria announced a €600 million investment plan for solar projects with a total generation capacity of 1.3 GW in Spain. In early August the company also entered the solar market in Portugal, as its Prodigy Orbyt LDA unit secured a 49 MW solar project in a record-breaking government auction.
