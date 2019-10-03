Solaria gets grid connection approval for 450 MW solar park in Spain

The project will be built near the Trillo substation, in the Castilla–La Mancha region and represents around 15% of the 1.3 GW solar project pipeline the company hopes to deploy in Iberia by the end of 2023.

The Trillo Project will have around 41 times more generating power than this 10.9 MW Solaria project in Badajoz, Spain.

Image: Solaria Energía

From pv magazine Spain.

Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente S. A. has announced in a filing to the National Securities Market Commission it has secured grid connection approval for a 450 MW solar plant near the 400 kV Trillo substation in the province of Guadalajara.

Solaria is one of the companies operating as a single-node interlocutor at the substation, meaning it has the right to access a grid connection point there.

The project, the largest Solaria has developed to date, will account for 15% of the renewable energy pipeline the company hopes to deploy in the Iberian peninsula by the end of 2023.

Solaria president Enrique Díaz-Tejeiro said the Trillo Project will be one of the largest in Spain and Europe.

In June 2018, Solaria announced a €600 million investment plan for solar projects with a total generation capacity of 1.3 GW in Spain. In early August the company also entered the solar market in Portugal, as its Prodigy Orbyt LDA unit secured a 49 MW solar project in a record-breaking government auction.