Ingeteam unveils new 1500 V string inverter

Spanish inverter maker Ingeteam has launched the Ingeco Sun 160 TL, its first 1500 V (DC) three-phase string inverter for megawatt scale PV installations.

After being presented as a prototype at several exhibitions in recent months the new three-phase device has been brought into mass production with two new orders worth 200 MW coming from Brazil, the company said.

Ingeteam says the string inverter, which features 1500 V (DC) technology, has a high power density and voltage range maximum power point of 570-1,250 V. It is said to be able to reach a power output of 161 kW (AC) in a single 75kg/165lb unit and offer maximum efficiency of 99.1%.

Ingeteam added, the product is available in standard and ‘Pro’ versions and has wi-fi, ethernet and programmable logic controller communications supplied as standard, a feature which is said to reduce maintenance costs.

“A further key advantage lies in its significant cost savings potential, given the fact that its high power density means that it is possible to drastically reduce the number of inverters to be installed and, therefore, the total amount of cabling,” Ingeteam stated. According to the company, the new device means AC cabling cost can be reduced 20% as there is no need for neutral cable and junction boxes.

The product has a five-year warranty, extendable for up to 25 years.