Canada’s Nova Scotia wants solar-plus-storage on brownfield sites

The Alternative Energy Resource Authority (AREA) of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia has issued a tender for the deployment of up to 6.5 MW of community solar projects combined with utility scale storage.

The authority wants to build three solar power projects on brownfield sites in Berwick – with a generation capacity of 1-2 MW; Mahone Bay (800 kW-1 MW); and Antigonish (3-4 MW).

The planned size of the associated battery storage capacity will range from 1-2.4 MWh and is being considered for the Antigonish and Mahone Bay sites, AREA said. “The towns of Berwick, Mahone Bay and Antigonish own the local distribution system in their respective service territories so there are no regulatory obstacles to the interconnection of the proposed community solar and storage systems,” added the authority.

Developers have until January 10 to submit proposals.

Community projects

The government of Nova Scotia launched a two-year program for the development of community solar – the Community Buildings Pilot Program – in November 2017.

The program is aimed at Mi’kmaq native communities, registered non-profit or charitable organizations, municipalities and organizations owned by municipalities, universities or community colleges in the province, enabling them to generate electricity which can be sold back to the grid.

The Economics of Solar Power in Canada report, published late last year by the Canadian National Energy Board, stated the financial break-even point for commercial solar and community projects was lower in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Prince Edward Island than that of the commercial electricity price in other locations. “This means that most communities there could expect to save money by installing solar,” the report said.