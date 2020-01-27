Vietnam confirms 20-year FIT for rooftop PV will be maintained at $0.0935/kWh

Vietnam’s state-owned utility EVN has confirmed that it will maintain the 20-year feed-in tariff for rooftop PV installations not exceeding 100 kW in size at the rate of $0.0935/kWh until 2021.

The decision to leave the current tariff unchanged was suggested by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), which said it is crucial to maintain high levels of solar energy deployment in the residential and commercial segments. Prior to this decision, a lowered tariff of $0.0838/kWh had been proposed.

The government has also asked the power utility to be responsible for connecting the new rooftop PV systems in compliance with current rules and without creating grid constraints for the network.

In December, the MOIT had also announced a plan to switch from subsidizing large-scale PV deployment through feed-in tariffs in favor of a new auction mechanism. It maintained, however, special rules to extend the scheme in Ninh Thuan province by 12 months, with a 2 GW cap, although in a modified form. Two weeks later, it also urged the regional governments and EVN to suspend new approvals for large-scale PV projects under the FIT scheme.

Vietnam’s FIT scheme for solar had been introduced in April 2017. Since then, around 4.5 GW of new solar power has been installed in the country.

The Southeast Asian nation wants to increase the share of renewable power resources to 7% of its national energy mix next year and to 10% in 2030, up from around 4% last year.