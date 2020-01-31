Indian companies to partner on EV charging infrastructure

From pv magazine India

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL), an energy service provider owned by the Indian government, will collaborate with engineering group Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) to build electric-vehicle charging stations throughout India.

Under the terms of their agreement, BHEL will provide complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions, from concept to the commissioning of EV charging stations. EESL, meanwhile, will handle the entire upfront investment in services, along with the operation and maintenance of the charging stations. The companies will jointly identify, plan, develop and install charging stations at suitable locations.

“Mobility is changing rapidly, and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting electric vehicles. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India,” EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said.

Setting up charging stations at highways will likely boost public interest in commuting between cities, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution, Kumar claimed.

The Indian government aims to build a network of charging infrastructure throughout the country, to ensure that at least one charging station is available every 25 km on both sides of the country’s highways and roads.

The Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has approved the construction of 2,636 charging stations in 62 cities across 24 states and union territories under the second phase of the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.