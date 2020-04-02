Power Ledger to give French customers their choice of energy

From pv magazine Australia

Power Ledger, an ambitious Australian startup, is partnering with green energy retailer eKWateur in an attempt to revolutionize France’s electricity market using its peer-to-peer (P2P) energy trading technology, enabling customers to customize their energy mix.

The company currently appears to be taking Europe by storm. In February, it won the Alperia Startup Factory Innovation Camp, beating 230 applicants from 37 countries to win a contract with one of Italy’s largest renewable energy utilities.

Now it is taking its technology – already recognized as a potentially significant Australian digital export – to France, where its Vision platform will provide customers with a new level of energy-market transparency. Some 220,000 energy meters across the country are set to gain access to Power Ledger’s blockchain-enabled platform, which certifies the origin and source of renewable energy.

As energy trading becomes more commonplace, the importance of proving energy provenance and traceability will only increase. The more green energy stands out in the energy mix, the more accelerated the transition will become.

“Power Ledger has proven the technology works and now we’re ready for a full scale country rollout in what will be our largest project to date,” said Power Ledger Executive Chairwoman Jemma Green. “This also marks a world-first in energy trading, with customers able to select their energy mix, knowing it’s certified via an immutable blockchain platform.”

With Vision, consumers can choose whether they want to get their energy from wind farms on the other side of the country or nearby rooftop PV panels. “Our platform gives consumers choice and control over their energy source,” said Green.

Julien Tchernia, CEO and co-founder of eKWateur, said that Power Ledger’s technology is an ideal fit for its own business inFrance. “Transparency is key for eKWateur,” explained Tchernia. “Since the beginning we’ve aimed to offer innovative services to our clients so they can hold all the cards to actively participate in the transition of the energy market.”

Vision also gives consumers the option of choosing smaller and/or local generators over big companies. And for energy providers, Vision provides more accurate readings on customer recruitment and retention.

Power Ledger will introduce the technology across France by the end of this year.