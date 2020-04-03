Malaysia’s Yinson acquires 37.5% stake in Indian IPP

Yinson will pay Rs 554 million ($7.3 million) for a stake in New Delhi-based Rising Sun Energy, which operates two PV plants in the massive Bhadla Solar Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

Image: Biswarup Ganguly/Wikimedia Commons

From pv magazine India

Yinson Holdings, a Malaysian energy solutions provider, has agreed to buy a 37.5% equity stake in Indian independent power producer Rising Sun Energy.

Rising Sun Energy operates two PV plants in the sprawling Bhadla Solar Park in the Indian state of Rajasthan, with a combined capacity of 140 MW.