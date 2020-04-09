Covid-19 daily bulletin: Solar developer donates more Chinese PPE

The Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed to pv magazine no more than 200 MW of solar capacity has been affected by the Covid-19-prompted order to switch off wheeling projects which use the grid to supply clean electricity direct to corporate offtakers. Amani Al-Azzam, secretary-general of the ministry, said the order was given in response to a drop off in grid loads caused by the shuttering of many industries as the authorities attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Al-Azzam added, the move is a temporary measure.

Spanish renewables developer Grenergy, fresh from supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to the authorities in its native Madrid, is stepping up in the fight against Covid-19 in Latin America. Acknowledging the role its 4 GW project development pipeline in the region is playing in the company’s growth, Grenergy yesterday announced it has ordered 400,000 face masks from its suppliers in China. The masks were said to be ready to be shipped with delivery expected “in the next few days”. Grenergy said the masks would be distributed to health and security services and “the most vulnerable groups” in the nations it is active in: Chile, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Members of Europe’s solar industry this morning cited increasingly nervy banks as the main obstacle to solar power project deployment during the Covid-19 crisis. Representatives from Italian energy firm Enel, British developer Solarcentury and Spanish and Italian industry bodies took part in a webinar hosted by lobby group SolarPower Europe. Viewers heard it is fossil fuel generators, rather than clean energy projects which are suffering most from the low energy price caused by tumbling demand during the extended lockdown, but that lenders are likely to prove increasingly conservative as the public health crisis rumbles on.