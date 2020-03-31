Jordan switches off all large scale solar

pv magazine has learnt the Jordanian authorities have ordered through a circular the disconnection of all the nation’s solar power plants because electricity demand has fallen off a cliff thanks to Covid-19 containment measures.
A source said yesterday the kingdom’s Energy and Mineral Resources Commission (EMRC) instructed power distribution companies to disconnect all solar facilities due to low electrical loads.
The move could mean as much as 1.2 GW of solar generation capacity will be affected as Jordanian electric load currently ranges from around 1.7 GW in the morning to 3.4 GW at peak time.
pv magazine has contacted the EMRC to try to verify whether the news is accurate and to ask whether solar investors will be able to claim compensation for lost revenue.
Jordan has imposed extensive measures to attempt to combat the spread of Covid-19, including border closures, quarantine in resorts paid for by the government and the closure of a slew of non-essential industries. The kingdom has also imposed a curfew on movement since March 21.
The kingdom relies on fossil fuel imports for 80% of its energy mix and will benefit from a rock-bottom oil price at the moment as regional neighbor Saudi Arabia tries to stare down petrochemical rivals the U.S. and Russia by refusing to reduce production levels despite demand tumbling around the world.
Covid-19
Read pv magazine’s coverage of Covid-19; and tell us how it is affecting your solar and energy storage operations. Email editors@pv-magazine.com to share your experiences.
