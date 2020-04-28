New 5G string-inverter for commercial applications from Ginlong

Chinese inverter manufacturer Ningbo Ginlong Technologies has included its Solis 110 kW string inverter for commercial PV systems into its 5G technology platform, which hit the market in August.

“This is our seventh device joining the platform,” Ginlong Marketing Director Hefeng Lu told pv magazine.

The 5G tech upgrade will help the company to offer the highest efficiency levels on the market. “At 98.7%, this maximum efficiency rating is at the top of its class,” the company said. The 5G technology also provides onboard diagnostic tools that can be used on-site or remotely, it added. The European efficiency of the device is 98.3%.

Additionally, Ginlong added a new thin inverter configuration to increase power generation in commercial PV systems by 3.5% across a project’s total lifecycle.

The inverters feature insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBT), adaptive parallel technology, and wave-by-wave current-limiting protection. The Solis 110kW also combines 90 MPPTs/MW and a 150% DC/AC ratio. In addition, it has multiple MPPTs that are 100% fully independent, while offering a wide DC operating voltage range, according to the company.

The 1099.5x567x344.5 mm transformer-less inverter weighs 84 kilograms and operates at ambient temperatures ranging between -25 and 60°C. It can run at a maximum altitude of 4,000 m and has a cooling system based on intelligent redundant fan-cooling. Lu added that the price of the Solis-110K-5G is €0.035/W.

The new version of the three-phase 110kW string inverter is now available in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Latin America, the manufacturer said. Its new 5G inverters utilize a new bipolar PWM control algorithm that can reduce the change rate of the common-mode voltage, while also suppressing leakage current, the company said when it launched the 5G platform.

“This new process can effectively reduce leakage current fault rates 50% to 60%,” it explained.