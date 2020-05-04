Trina secures 105 MW order for its 500 W modules

Trina says there is demand for its high-power products in India.

Chinese solar panel maker Trina Solar has announced it will provide Indian solar and storage project developer SunSource Energy with 105 MW of its Vertex bifacial modules.

The manufacturer said the panels will be used for projects across multiple states in India, without disclosing the financial terms of the supply agreement. The panels will be shipped to India in the fourth quarter, according to Trina.

“In the India market, there has been a lot of interest and demand for the Vertex bifacial modules,” said Helena Li, president of Trina Solar Asia Pacific. “Going forward, we foresee continuous strong demand for high power solar modules and the reason for this is the Indian market is highly competitive, and conscious of the product performance, BOS [balance of system cost] and LCOE [levelized cost of energy – produced by the products].”

Trina had announced in late March an initial order for the Vertex product launched in February, with panels to be shipped to the developer of a 10 MW solar project in Sri Lanka.

Independent testing by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland institute last month confirmed a power output of 515.8 W for the two PERC monocrystalline bifacial products which make up the range.

The Duomax V has a glass-glass structure and the Tallmax V features a glass-backsheet frame. With Trina reporting conversion efficiency of 21% for each product, the modules include large-format 210mm silicon wafers and the manufacturer’s multi-busbar technology.