Ancient Hindu sun temple, town in eastern India to go 100% solar

From pv magazine India
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has agreed to back a solar project that will provide all of the electricity needed for the ancient Konark Sun Temple (Surya Mandira) and the adjacent town of Konark, in the eastern state of Odisha.
The project will include a 10 MW grid-connected solar project and a range of off-grid PV applications such as solar trees, solar drinking water kiosks, and off-grid solar arrays with battery storage.
For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.
