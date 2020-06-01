Northvolt and aluminum company plot Norwegian EV recycling plant

Northvolt and aluminum company Hydro are due to power up an EV recycling facility in Norway next year.

With Swedish sustainable battery manufacturer Northvolt having committed to draw at least half its components from recycled materials by 2030, the business has formed a joint venture (JV) with its investor Hydro to secure a stream of dead electric vehicle batteries.

Norway is a global pioneer for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) take-up and its fast maturing EV market can supply battery materials and aluminum until Northvolt’s own lithium-ion products start reaching the end of their shelf life and being returned to the manufacturer.

A press release issued by Northvolt and Norwegian aluminum company Hydro today announced the Hydro Volt JV formed by the partners will start recycling end-of-life EV batteries in Fredrikstad, Norway next year.

The highly-automated facility will crush and sort more than 8,000 tons of EV batteries initially, said the project partners, with plans to then expand capacity.

Northvolt, set up to establish a sustainable lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry in Europe, already has plans for a pilot materials recycling facility which is set to enter operation this year, as part of its Revolt project.

The company plans to establish a full-scale recycling site at its lithium-ion gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden, in 2022.