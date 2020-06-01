Northvolt and aluminum company plot Norwegian EV recycling plant

With Swedish sustainable battery manufacturer Northvolt having committed to draw at least half its components from recycled materials by 2030, the business has formed a joint venture (JV) with its investor Hydro to secure a stream of dead electric vehicle batteries.
Norway is a global pioneer for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) take-up and its fast maturing EV market can supply battery materials and aluminum until Northvolt’s own lithium-ion products start reaching the end of their shelf life and being returned to the manufacturer.
A press release issued by Northvolt and Norwegian aluminum company Hydro today announced the Hydro Volt JV formed by the partners will start recycling end-of-life EV batteries in Fredrikstad, Norway next year.
The highly-automated facility will crush and sort more than 8,000 tons of EV batteries initially, said the project partners, with plans to then expand capacity.
Northvolt, set up to establish a sustainable lithium-ion battery manufacturing industry in Europe, already has plans for a pilot materials recycling facility which is set to enter operation this year, as part of its Revolt project.
The company plans to establish a full-scale recycling site at its lithium-ion gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden, in 2022.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.