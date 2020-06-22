pv magazine video: Higher yields are possible

pv magazine’s Asset Management Roundtable held on June 9, had some surprises in store. For example, how Duncan Bott was able to increase the performance of his portfolio of over 70 photovoltaic plants by 8.4 percent. The expert from LCF Alliance also provided a comparison of which measures achieved how much and what they cost. Lucie Gareaux-Iles of DuPont Photovoltaic Solution explained two individual examples with yield increases of more than 20 percent, which, according to the discussion, can be generalized.
Other surprises included how Enerparc and Allianz Global Investors deal with their portfolios, which is the difference between outsourcing services and covering them internally. Ariel Re argued that insurance even helps if you have very good internal quality management. However, data transparency is particularly important. A lively discussion in the subsequent meet-the-speaker session in the networking area of the online event was indicative of the depth of interest in the topic by the audience. The discussion between audience and panelists lasted as long as the preceding panel discussion itself.
The video recording for review:
Agenda:
pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2020
Session 1: Asset Management, 9. Juni 2020, 10:00 Uhr bis 11:45
How, and to what extent, can project developers and asset managers increase yields?
Intro:
Michael Fuhs, Jonathan Gifford, Editors in Chief pv magazine
Feed for Thought: Jacqueline Huynh, Portfolio Manager Infrastructure Equity, Allianz Global Investors
Panel Discussion:
- Jacqueline Huynh, Portfolio Manager Infrastructure Equity, Allianz Global Investors
- Lucie Garreau-iles, Technical Regional Manager, EMEA, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions
- Stefan Müller, Co-founder & Board Member, Enerparc
- Jan Napiorkowski, Global Head of Clean Energy, Ariel Re
- Duncan Bott, Partner, LCF Alliance
Pitches:
- Cases presented by Lucie Garreau-iles, Technical Regional Manager, EMEA,
- Lessons learned from 73 cases which were optimized presented by Duncan Bott, Partner, LCF Alliance
Q&A on Stage: Pro, Cons, and how-to-do of a performance ratio insurance
with Jan Napiorkowski, Global Head of Clean Energy, Ariel Re
Presentation: The role of quality and innovation in protecting assets
by Andrea Viaro, Head of Technical Service and Product Management, JinkoSolar
