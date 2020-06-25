German solar tender settles average power price of €0.0527/kWh

From pv magazine Germany.

German federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur has announced the results of a tender held on June 1 for photovoltaic projects with a generation capacity of 750 kW-10 MW.

With 101 bids lodged that added up to 447.2 MW of capacity, the authority approved 21 projects for 96.3 MW of new capacity. The final prices agreed for the solar power to be generated by the facilities ranged from €0.046-0.0548/kWh for an average €0.0527 that was slightly more expensive than the €0.0518/kWh settled in the previous tender of that type, which assigned 301 MW of capacity.

The next tender planned for solar projects of that scale will be held on September 1, with a procurement round dedicated to ‘innovative’ PV systems due to be staged on the same day.