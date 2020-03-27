German utility-scale PV tender concludes with average price of €0.0518/kWh

Germany’s Federal Network Agency – the Bundesnetzagentur – has published the results of its third special tender for PV projects above 750 kW in size. It selected 51 solar projects with a combined capacity of 301 MW.

The final prices ranged from €0.0464/kWh to €0.0548/kWh, The average price of €0.0518/kWh was slightly lower than the €0.0568/kWh posted in the last solar tender, which saw successful bids of €0.0470/kWh to €0.0620/kWh.

Of the 51 awarded projects, 34 will be deployed on arable plots and grassland in the southern region of Bavaria.

The Bundesnetzagentur did not disclosed any additional details about the tender. Earlier this week, it introduced changes to the terms of its solar tenders in response to a call from developers to delay grid-connection deadlines for facilities that are being built under the national procurement program for large-scale PV.