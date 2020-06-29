pv magazine video: The pressing need for sustainability in solar

Imec R&D manager Estzer Voroshazi makes the case for sustainable practices in the solar industry during the pv magazine roundtable event.

If solar really is set scale to the terawatt level required to achieve a zero-emission global economy, it is incumbent on the industry to provide for product end-of-life reuse and to meet looming material challenges. That was a key message from the presentation by Pierre Verlinden which kicked off pv magazine’s first Sustainability Roundtable event.

Veteran PV researcher Verlinden, who has worked for industry pioneers SunPower and Trina Solar, joined the virtual roundtable from Australia and set out the raw material challenge PV is facing.

“As of today, only a small part of this whole [solar] recycling process is actually used and we recycle very few materials from the entire PV system,” said Verlinden. “We still need to do much more than that. For one terrawatt of PV annual production, we will use 94% of today’s annual production of silver. By 2025 or 2030, we will use 100% [of silver] production worldwide.”

Module recycling is an obvious solution but presents its own challenges – not least the long life of solar panels, which sets them aside from other electronics. Progress is being made in recycling, however calls were made during the pv magazine roundtable for legislation to be introduced to require the process.

There is much more to solar sustainability than recycling, however, and a host of other issues were addressed at the event: from toxic materials and the efficacy of a labeling system based on module recycling to concepts such as panel reuse and refurbishment, and new “eco labels” such as the EPEAT (Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool) tag set to be rolled out for solar this year.

The roundtable session is part of pv magazine’s UP Initiative and full video of the event is available here:

