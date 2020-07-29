Indian utilities contemplate coal – rather than energy storage – to balance renewables
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has specified how grid back-up capacity procurement will work for Indian electricity distribution companies. The rules consider energy storage solely as part of the 51% clean energy requirement, and instead use coal – with a variable price tariff element – as necessary for evening out supply.
Guidelines have been issued for the tendering of mixed coal-renewables power plants.
India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued guidelines to electricity distribution companies about how bids can be lodged in tenders to allocate a mixture of coal-fired and renewable energy generation capacity as back-up grid supply.
Under the terms of the scheme, the power price tariffs offered by developers of such hybrid facilities will have a quarter of their value index linked to either the price of domestic or imported coal, as determined by federal entity the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission – demonstrating the pitfalls represented by the variable price of the fossil fuel.
This article was amended on 29/07/20 to reflect the generation facilities concerned are for back-up grid capacity.
Uma Gupta
Based in New Delhi, Uma reports on the latest PV market trends and projects in India. After gaining an MSc Physics (Electronics) and an MBA, she has gone on to accrue over a decade of experience in technology journalism.
