Indian utilities contemplate coal – rather than energy storage – to balance renewables

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has specified how grid back-up capacity procurement will work for Indian electricity distribution companies. The rules consider energy storage solely as part of the 51% clean energy requirement, and instead use coal – with a variable price tariff element – as necessary for evening out supply.

Guidelines have been issued for the tendering of mixed coal-renewables power plants.

Image: Benita5/Pixabay

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued guidelines to electricity distribution companies about how bids can be lodged in tenders to allocate a mixture of coal-fired and renewable energy generation capacity as back-up grid supply.

Under the terms of the scheme, the power price tariffs offered by developers of such hybrid facilities will have a quarter of their value index linked to either the price of domestic or imported coal, as determined by federal entity the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission – demonstrating the pitfalls represented by the variable price of the fossil fuel.

For the full story, please visit our pv magazine India site.

This article was amended on 29/07/20 to reflect the generation facilities concerned are for back-up grid capacity.