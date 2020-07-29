Indian utilities contemplate coal – rather than energy storage – to balance renewables

Guidelines have been issued for the tendering of mixed coal-renewables power plants.

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued guidelines to electricity distribution companies about how bids can be lodged in tenders to allocate a mixture of coal-fired and renewable energy generation capacity as back-up grid supply.

Under the terms of the scheme, the power price tariffs offered by developers of such hybrid facilities will have a quarter of their value index linked to either the price of domestic or imported coal, as determined by federal entity the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission – demonstrating the pitfalls represented by the variable price of the fossil fuel.

This article was amended on 29/07/20 to reflect the generation facilities concerned are for back-up grid capacity.