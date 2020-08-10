SNEC: Yingli Solar intensifies ties with Chinese PV companies

Troubled module maker Yingli Solar has signed strategic agreements with a number of high-profile players in in China to cooperate on the research and development and application of new materials, promote new technologies and jointly develop power station projects, the company announced during the SNEC trade show that took place in Shanghai over the weekend.

At the event, Yingli inked deals with China Development Bank Energy Co., Ltd, China Power Engineering Consulting Group’s New Energy Sources division and Hangzhou First Applied Material “to jointly promote the development of the photovoltaic industry and achieve mutual benefit and win-win cooperation”.

The partners hope to continue to tap into their respective advantages, establish long-term and stable corporate partnerships and jointly promote the development of the clean energy industry, Yingli stated.

With a presentation entitled “New Starting Point and New Vision for New Yingli”, the company also showcased its latest technological achievements and innovative business models at SNEC, including the PANDA bifacial module, which boasts a bifaciality coefficient of 82% and a frontside power rating of 425 W on the N-type (G1) wafer, achieved using TOPCon cell technology.

Yingli said the module offered “high power generation, excellent weather resistance and reliable mechanical performance, and thus can be widely used in various application scenarios such as building integrated photovoltaics and floating power stations”.

The Baoding-based company also presented a high-density packaged monocrystalline module that has a frontside power of 540 W with high reliability adopting advanced 210 mm M12 wafer technology and three-slice multi-busbar (MBB) technology.

The announcement comes amid the Yingli group’s restructuring and search for new investors, following its placement into administration by a Chinese court last month.