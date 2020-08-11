Chad considers construction of 200 MW solar-plus-storage plant

From pv magazine France.
Representatives of Argentina-based Alcaal Group visited Chad at the beginning of August to discuss the prospects for investing in the country’s agribusiness and renewable energies, Idriss Déby, the Central African country’s president, announced on social media networks.
Two days later, a memorandum of understanding was signed by the minister of finance and budget, the minister of energy and the company. The agreement concerns feasibility studies for the construction, operation and maintenance of a photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of up to 200 MW with storage on the outskirts of N’djamena, the capital of Chad.
Popular content
In early July, the United Nations Development Program launched the “Sun Health” project in the country, which suffers from a lack of a reliable source of energy – only 6.4% of the Chadian population has access to reliable electricity. Funded to the tune of more than $3 million, the initiative aims to install solar panels in 150 health centers in the country.
Chad had an installed solar capacity of 1 MW at the end of 2019, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The US Agency for International Development estimates the landlocked country has only 125 MW of total power generation capacity, the bulk of which is diesel and heavy fuel oil which mainly serves N’Djamena.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.