Mozambique tenders 120 MW of solar

Mozabique‘s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (Mireme) has launched a tender for the deployment of 160 MW of renewable energy power generation capacity.

According to a statement from the European Commission, which together with the French Development Agency (AFD) is supporting the country’s Projeto de Promoção de Leilões para Energias Renováveis (PROLER) auction scheme for renewable energies, through this procurement exercise the Mireme is seeking to build three 40 MW solar plants in the districts of Dondo, Manje and Lichinga, respectively, and a 40 MW wind project in Inhambane.

The program is being implemented with the help of Mozambican utility Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM), which is likely to be the future buyer of the renewable energy generated.

Mozambique had 55 MW of solar generation capacity at the end of the year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency statistics, with a 40 MW solar park built by Norwegian developer Scatec Solar last year providing most of that volume. Two more large scale projects are under development with the French Development Agency in October agreeing to help local authorities develop 80 MW of solar capacity across two sites in Nampula and Niassa.