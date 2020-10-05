More sustainable redox flow batteries with vanillin

Researchers at TU Graz University of Technology in Austria have developed a redox flow battery that uses conventional vanillin as the electrolyte. They’ve already patented the separation and refinement process and have published the test results in Angewandte Chemie.
The process works at room temperatures and with common household chemicals.
“We can buy it quite conventionally. If you want, you can even buy it in the supermarket,” explains Spirk. “We can also use a simple reaction to separate it from lignin, which in turn is produced in large quantities as waste product in paper production.”
Popular content
The academics now want to commercialize the technology, as the process is highly scalable and suitable for continuous production. “The plan is to hook up our plant to a pulp mill and isolate the vanillin from the lignin that is left over as waste,” Spirk said, adding that the team has begun talks with German paper manufacturer Mondi. “Whatever is not needed can subsequently flow back into the regular cycle and be used energetically as usual.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.