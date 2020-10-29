Netherlands wants to create hydrogen trade platform

The Dutch government is planning to create a hydrogen exchange market to support its energy transition.
This emerges from a report published at the beginning of the month by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy and written by Bert den Ouden, former director of the Dutch Energy Exchange. “The report states that the Netherlands has a good starting position for creating such a market exchange,” said minister Eric Wiebes. “Initially, we are planning to create local trading points, a system for guarantees of [origin], and a hydrogen price index.“
According to Wiebes, these first steps can be a catalyst in the construction phase of the market and a base for economic optimization when the hydrogen market has reached maturity. A consortium of Dutch parties will be involved in the creation of the hydrogen market. “This initiative ties in well with the Dutch ambition to become a European hydrogen hub,” he added.
The Dutch consortium will include Dutch gas infrastructure company Gasunie and the Port of Rotterdam, which are already implementing hydrogen-related projects.
Popular content
In the report, Den Ouden states that it will take six to ten years to realize the necessary hydrogen infrastructure and also to develop sufficient green hydrogen production. “The hydrogen exchange market must therefore be built up in stages, whereby the exchange grows with the market,” he said, adding that it is expected to sit at a midway point between the electricity and gas markets, in terms of volatility and time dynamics.
In late September, Portuguese and Dutch government ministers signed a memorandum of understanding to connect their respective 2030 green hydrogen plans. The two governments want to connect Portugal's hydrogen project at Sines and Europe's largest seaport, in Rotterdam, as well as developing a strategic export-import value chain to ensure the production and transport of green hydrogen to the Netherlands and its hinterland.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.